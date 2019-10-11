Colder weather arrives in time for Oktoberfest at Soulard Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Cold temperatures have moved into the St. Louis-area Friday night. While some are welcoming the cooler weather, some fire officials are educating people about fire prevention.

People heading to Oktoberfest at Soulard Market may want to wear leggings under their lederhosen. Friday night temperatures could dip into the 30s and the high temperature on Saturday will be in the low 60s.

The two-day event celebrates all things German: music, beer, food, entertainment, and activities. The festival benefits several Soulard neighborhood organizations.

Event organizers want to ensure baseball fans they will be showing the Cardinals game on a big screen.

Oktoberfest at Soulard Market will go until 11 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free and all are welcome.

Across town, the St. Louis Fire Department hosted its annual Fire Prevention Week Scare Fest. The event aims to educate families about the importance of planning and practicing their escape should a fire start in their home.

"If a fire breaks out, you want to get low, you want to feel the door to make sure the door's not hot," said Firefighter/Inspector Cherri Merchant. "If the door's not hot, you want to go out."

Merchant said families should plan at least two escape routes in case one path is blocked. Then plan a place for everyone to meet outside.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the event came at the right time because the weekend cold snap will have many people looking to stay warm. Jenkerson advises people to use a primary heating source.

"Every year we have fire deaths because of space heaters because they get knocked over, a blanket gets thrown on them, they're too close to the bed and the mattresses start on fire, and they're very dangerous," said Jenkerson.

Jenkerson said now is the time to get chimneys cleaned and the vents checked. He said if people need new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, they can contact their local firehouse to have one installed.