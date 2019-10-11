Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Downtown I-64 ramp work rescheduled due to Cardinals’ playoff games

ST. LOUIS -  MoDOT is giving a heads up on changes to construction projects underway in downtown St. Louis to make room for Cardnial fans.

The Broadway to westbound I-64 ramp entrance reopened Thursday and is complete. MoDOT will close the 10th street on-ramp to westbound I-64 Friday, October 11 at 6:00 a.m. The on-ramp is expected to reopen for traffic by 3:30 p.m.

Repair work previously scheduled for the westbound Poplar Street Bridge ramp to southbound I-55/I-44 on Friday has been rescheduled to start Saturday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to be completed by mid-day Sunday.

Crews will close eastbound I-64 to 11th Street on Monday, October 14 at 6:00 a.m. for resurfacing and is expected to reopen before Tuesday morning rush hour.

The 14th Street to westbound I-64 ramp will remain closed through November for repairs.

                                                     

