New records show extent of damage from police evidence fire

Posted 8:11 am, October 11, 2019

KMBC-TV reports that cleanup business Servpro says in an affidavit that the warehouse was storing hundreds of thousands of evidence bags, and that 54% of the bins had been affected. Defense attorney Dan Ross sought information about the fire while representing Robert Townsend, who’s charged with two counts of second-degree murder in a March 2017 double homicide.

Ross says a T-shirt that may be a crucial piece of evidence was damaged by the water used to put out the fire.

Kansas City police said they are confident Servpro handled the evidence up to their standards. Officials say no cases have been dismissed as a result of the fire.

