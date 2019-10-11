Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Off-duty St. Louis County officer among two killed in overnight crash

Posted 7:25 am, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11AM, October 11, 2019

ST. LOUIS – An off-duty St. Louis County Police officer has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Illinois Thursday night.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando confirmed that the crash is being handled as a fatality. A sergeant for the Illinois State Police said he was told that two people had died.

County Police Chief Jon Belmar among, other officers including St. Louis County, Illinois State were seen outside of Barnes Jewish Hospital on Friday morning just after 4:00 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time. Tune into FOX2 for the latest update.

