ST. LOUIS – The cold weather came upon us quickly across the St. Louis area, which means a lot of people probably have flowers and vegetation still on their porches or in their yards. Fox 2’s Katie Kormann visited Steve Rush at the Garden Heights Nursery to find out what we should be doing to protect those plants.
Protecting your plants and vegetation from this first cold snap of fall
‘Sudden Oak Death’ spotted in plants stocked at nurseries around St. Louis