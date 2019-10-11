St. Charles County police looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous

Posted 11:16 am, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, October 11, 2019

ST. CHARLES, Mo. –  St. Charles County police are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Devin Brower is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning in connection to a violent assault reported Friday morning.

Officers are also asking people to avoid the area of Pralle Lane between Bluestone and Kunze Drives for policy activity.

Anyone with information on the assault or Devin Brower’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 or call the SCCPD at 636-949-3000.

Police have not released any other details.

