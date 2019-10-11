St. Louis to host In Motion Filmmaking Conference in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis region will play host to the In Motion Filmmaking conference next month, where over 200 filmmakers and 30 speakers will be represented from the likes of Lifetime, A&E, HGTV, OWN network, DIY, and more.

Dan Parris, conference director, says the conference “has really exploded to become something way bigger than we thought it would be at first." Parris adds that there's fiction, documentary, how to make money on YouTube, how to make a high-quality product, and how to raise money for your film.

Catherine Dudley-Rose, one of the featured filmmakers, is thrilled with that the Midwest is offering. Her advice for up and coming filmmakers is to prepare.

“Projects that you care passionately about are going to take a long time,” says Dudley-Rose. “There’s a lot of different facets, not just the creative. You're going to need to know about distribution afterward, financing, [and] you're going to need to know about equipment."

Organizers are excited about their upcoming pitch competition.

"This is like nothing else,” says Parris. “We have representatives from Tribeca, from Sundance uh Discovery, AMC, Oprah Winfrey Network and they're all excited to hear pitches from local filmmakers.”

The winner will get one year of office space and mentoring, $500 of free gear, a year of online training, and more. To purchase your ticket to The In Motion Filmmakers Conference on Saturday, November 2, visit www.inmotionconference.com.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the In Motion Filmmaking Conference.