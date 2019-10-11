Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

STL Moms: Celebrating Halloween as a divorced parent

ST. LOUIS -  One of the trickiest aspects of any divorce involving children is how to celebrate various holidays, including Halloween.  No parent wants to miss out seeing their little ghosts and goblins bouncing from house to house filling up on candy.

Whether parents are in the middle of the divorce process or have been separated for several years, it`s important to treat your children to a stress-free and fun celebration. Interim CEO at Kids In The Middle`s Katy Walter talks about co-parenting tips for a spooky fun Halloween.

