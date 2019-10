Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Having a primary care physician as a senior becomes more important than ever because health conditions can become more complex. A primary care physician helps you navigate the healthcare system and coordinate your care.

Dr. Debbie Zimmerman is the Chief Medical Officer from Essence Healthcare, a St. Louis-based company that has become the largest Medicare provider in our area with details on the value of primary care once you are entering medicare plans.

