Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

The Latest: Shooting by Missouri deputy to be re-examined

Posted 8:16 am, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35AM, October 11, 2019
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Latest on a deputy who shot one man fatally in 2017 and wounded a woman on a scooter in August (all times local): 7 a.m.Prosecutors are re-examining the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by a Kansas City-area sheriff's deputy after the same deputy was charged with shooting a scooter rider in the back while trying to arrest her.

Jackson County prosecutor's Jean Peters Bake's decision on Thursday is a reversal from a statement her office released a day earlier and comes amid public demands by the dead man's family. In both shootings, Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Lauren Michael said she fired during struggles over her stun gun.

Michael, who's 29, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the August shooting that wounded Brittany Simeck. Two years ago, she fatally shot Donald Sneed III outside a Walmart in Raytown.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.