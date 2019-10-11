Three & It’s Free – STOMP at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Posted 10:00 am, October 11, 2019, by

STOMP, the explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique, unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages, is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 15 – 17. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.

If you would like win tickets to STOMP, click the link below to enter your information before 9:45 a.m. and if we call you at the end of the show and you name three things you saw on the show, you are a winner!

ENTER HERE FOR WEEK OF:  10/14/2019

 

Official Rules

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.