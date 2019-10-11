Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13, 2019

NLCS - Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Venue: Busch Stadium

Game 1 - Friday: 7:08pm

Game 2: Saturday: 3:08pm

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals

Belleville Chili Cook-Off

Date: Saturday, October 12 (Also Friday) Venue: Downtown Belleville, IL

Time: 11:00am-10:30pm Admission: Free ( $ for food)

Sponsored by the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce, this annual event features the culinary creations of individuals, local organizations, and area businesses. Chili connoisseurs of all ages will be able to purchase samples or bowls from more than 60 vendors selling various types of chili, desserts, kabobs, and more then vote for their favorite to win the People's Choice Award. https://www.bellevillechili.com/

Oktoberfest at Soulard Market Park

Date: Saturday, October 12 (Also Friday night) Venue: Soulard Market Park, south St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-10:00pm Admission: Free, Steins $10, VIP Bier Hall $20

Celebrating both the city’s and neighborhood’s German heritage with food, drink, live music, and entertainment. The annual event is family-friendly.

http://soulard-oktoberfest.com/

St. Mary's Church Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13 Venue: St. Mary's Church, Alton, IL

Saturday: 1:00pm-11:00pm, Sunday: Noon-10:00pm Admission: Free

German food, live music, inflatables ... it's a fall festival with fun for all. Don’t miss the keg tapping Saturday.

www.stmarysoktoberfest.com

Brew in the Lou

Date: Saturday, October 12 Venue: Francis Park, South St. Louis, MO

Time: 1:00-5:00pm Day of admission: $50.00

The seventh year for the event that will showcase St. Louis’ best beer, wine, spirits, coffee and good eats. Proceeds benefit the Lutheran Elementary School Association’s 34 member schools serving 7,000 students.

https://lesastl.org/news/brew-in-the-lou/

Zootoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: St. Louis Zoo, Forest Park

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy a Zoo-themed, family-friendly Oktoberfest at the Zoo, including fall-related kids’ games and crafts, live music, German specialty food for purchase, and German bars serving a variety of beers for adults, root beer and other soft drinks.

https://www.stlzoo.org/events/zootoberfest

Grant’s Farm Fall Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13 Venue: Grant’s Farm, near the Clydesdale Stable

Time: 9:30am-4:30pm Cost: $6 per child/day (14 & Under); Free for Adults

New this year is the home-grown Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. There will also be a sand box, farm equipment to sit on, play areas, and Animal Keeper Talks. Fall Themed AB products, food, soda and water will be available for purchase.

https://www.grantsfarm.com/plan-your-visit/upcoming-events.html

Halloween Nights at Grant’s Farm

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13 Venue: Grant’s Farm, South St. Louis County

Saturday: 6:00pm-11:00pm., Sunday: 6:00pm-10:00pm

Admission: Free, Parking: $15.00

Enjoy the season with a one-of-a-kind celebration, featuring themed shows, a DJ in the Bauernhof courtyard, and themed Deer Park rides with Halloween lights. Entrance opens at 5:30 p.m. & closes at 9:00 p.m.

https://www.grantsfarm.com/plan-your-visit.html

Vintage Voices

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13 Venue: Alton National Cemetery, Alton, IL

Walking tours start at Noon and will run continuously until the last tour leaves at 2:45 pm

Tickets: $15, $10 for students

Visitors will be able to walk down the shaded paths of the historic Alton Cemetery and meet the men and women who lived in the Alton area during the 19th and early 20th century. Members of the Alton Little Theater will portray ten individuals who lived, worked, or had an impact on Alton's history.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/VintageVoicesTours/events/

https://vintagevoices.brownpapertickets.com/

www.altonlittletheater.org

Legends & Lanterns: A "Spirited" Journey Through Halloween History

Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13 Venue: Historic Main Street, St. Charles, MO

Saturday: 11am-6pm, Sunday: Noon-5pm Admission: Free

This Halloween, St. Charles will become a ghost town…literally! Historic Main Street will be invaded by notorious and infamous witches, villains, and spirits from lore and legend will unleash the magic of their enchanted lanterns in order to travel from regions beyond. But don’t worry, these friendly ghouls have more treats to offer than tricks, and they enjoy meeting “little monsters” of all ages.

https://www.discoverstcharles.com/events/legends-and-lanterns/

Harvest Festival

Date: Sunday, October 13 Venue: Tower Grove Park, South St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free ( Food for purchase)

Join Sauce Magazine, local artists, musicians, restaurants, breweries and wineries to celebrate the bounty of the season.

http://harvestfeststl.com/

Art in the Park

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13 Venue: Lindendale Park, Highland, IL

Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Art in the Park features a broad range of innovative work from artists from a variety of mediums. The artists compete in twelve categories with $10,000 in cash prizes awarded to the winners. These imaginative folks will also mentor and teach others through a series of live demonstrations. The popular Dueling Desserts competition will be held from Noon to 2 pm on Sunday.

www.highlandartscouncil.org

Arch Bark

Date: Saturday, October 12 Venue: North Gateway of Gateway Arch National Park, Near Laclede’s Landing and Eads Bridge

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrate the dog-friendly Gateway Arch National Park with a variety of activities for dog-lovers and their four-legged companions, including the Paws on the Pavement 1-mile fun walk, a pet photo opportunity, dock diving, agility course, the National Park Service’s B.A.R.K. Ranger program, and more. Online registration recommended. All dogs must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet. Visitors are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, and many benches are available. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

https://www.archpark.org/events/ArchBark

Canine Games

Date: Sunday, October 13 Venue: Purina Farms, Gray Summit, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm

Admission: Free, but each activity ticket is $5 when purchasing on-site, or purchase 5 tickets for $20 in advance online

Open to all local dogs and dog lovers, the event features more than 20 different novice canine activities including chasing a lure, running an obstacle course and timed races. Don't forget to also participate in the Canine Costume Parade at 2:30p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/319729355538600/

https://www.purina.com/about-purina/purina-farms/events

SciFest: The Great Outdoors Expo

Date: Saturday, October 12 Venue: St. Louis Science Center

Time: 9:30am-4:30pm both days Admission: Free

Discover a deeper appreciation for the great outdoors! Visit with STEM experts and organizations to help you find new outdoor hobbies and activities you can enjoy. Check out special agriculture-related activities and experiences in the outdoor GROW gallery.

https://www.slsc.org/event/scifest-the-great-outdoors-expo/

Old Settlers Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13 Venue: Kampsville riverfront, Kampsville, Calhoun County, IL

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free

Held on the banks of the Illinois River, see what life was like for pioneers settling the prairie. There will demonstrations throughout the weekend including activities such as soap making, blacksmithing, woodworking, flint knapping, jewelry making, and bow building.

https://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/132/old-settlers-days/14676

https://www.facebook.com/events/315420912582278/

Renaissance Faire – Final Weekend

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days Admission: Adults: $16.95, Kids 5-12: $10.95

Travel back to a 16th century French village and thrill to the exploits of jousting knights; roam the village shops; enjoy stage acts performing comedy, music and daring feats; and interact with colorful villagers, nobles, and peasants. There will be food and fun for the entire family.

http://www.stlrenfest.com/

Hello Dolly

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p Tickets: $35.00-$100.00

Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is a smash hit. After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/hello-dolly

A Hero’s Life

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 12-13) Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 8:00pm, Sunday: 3:00pm Tickets: $15.00-$85.00

Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin celebrates his 75th birthday with Strauss’ dramatic Ein Heldenleben. Principal Oboe Jelena Dirks plays Mozart’s Oboe Concerto.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

St. Louis FC – Final Home Game of the season

Date: Saturday, Octboer 12 Venue: WWT Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

Vs: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/2019-schedule