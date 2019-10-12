2011 World Series hometown hero David Freese retires from baseball

Posted 1:09 pm, October 12, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, MO – David Freese announced his retirement on Saturday via Twitter. He had an 11 year career with the Cardinals, Angels, Pirates, and Dodgers.

The 36-year-old played the final 1 1/2 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers who were eliminated by the Nationals in the 2019 National League Division Series.

His tweet read in part, “You took a 23-year-old kid out of college and pushed him to 36. Can’t thank you enough for that. Needed it. Will never stop thinking about the days I got to be around such wonderful people playing this game.”

Freese is etched in Cardinals history for his heroics in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, when he hit a game-tying triple against Rangers in the 9th, then, two innings later, hit a home run to lead off the 11th and force a Game 7.

Freese graduated in 2001 from Lafayette High School in Wildwood, MO.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.