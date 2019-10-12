2011 World Series hometown hero David Freese retires from baseball

ST. LOUIS, MO – David Freese announced his retirement on Saturday via Twitter. He had an 11 year career with the Cardinals, Angels, Pirates, and Dodgers.

The 36-year-old played the final 1 1/2 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers who were eliminated by the Nationals in the 2019 National League Division Series.

His tweet read in part, “You took a 23-year-old kid out of college and pushed him to 36. Can’t thank you enough for that. Needed it. Will never stop thinking about the days I got to be around such wonderful people playing this game.”

Freese is etched in Cardinals history for his heroics in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, when he hit a game-tying triple against Rangers in the 9th, then, two innings later, hit a home run to lead off the 11th and force a Game 7.

Freese graduated in 2001 from Lafayette High School in Wildwood, MO.