Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - October is National Chiropractic Health Month, with a Governor`s Proclamation by Gov. Mike Parsons.

Dr. Patrick Montgomery, Professor at Logan University and practicing chiropractor in Creve Coeur, joins us in the studio to talk about how care from chiropractic physicians has been shown to greatly reduce the need of using opioid medications for low back pain.

For more information, visit www.acatoday.org.