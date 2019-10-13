Good Samaritans and firefighters rescue kittens trapped in sewer

Posted 8:39 pm, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, October 13, 2019

BELLEVILLE, IL - Six kittens are safe and warm tonight, and they are named after the firemen who rescued them.

Storms that went through Belleville Friday night left the kittens stuck in a drain. Good Samaritan’s stopped and rescued three of them. The volunteers then called the Belleville Fire Department.

After an hour of digging, they rescued the last 3 kittens.

As a show of appreciation, the rescue facility named the kittens Bassler, Laird, Schield, Carter, Lucy, and kitten number six, they are going to name him soon.

