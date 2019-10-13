Local company provides free home cleanings to women battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Jordan and Carly Black, owners of Two Maids & A Mop of Chesterfield, have partnered with the nonprofit, Cleaning For A Reason, to provide free home cleanings to women and their families undergoing cancer treatment.

"We believe strongly in helping our community through our business," said Jordan and Carly Black. "Many close family and friends have battled cancer and undergone difficult chemo treatments. By cleaning the homes of women battling this terrible disease, we can provide them with much-needed support and perhaps a sense of peace during this very hard time. It is exciting to be a part of this organization that allows cancer patients to concentrate on their health, not on cleaning their homes."

For more information, visit twomaidschesterfield.com or call them at (636) 259-2656.