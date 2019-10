× NFL Sunday is back! Here’s how to watch your favorite teams play

It’s NFL Sunday! You know what that means — tackles, touchdowns and timeouts (to grab another bag of Takis).

It’s already been a busy season, marked by fires, suspensions, controversies and, of course, game-winning plays.

Week 6 brings 12 new Sunday match ups. Here’s how to catch them:

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network, playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Washington Redskins vs. Miami Dolphins

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals

Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.