No plan in place yet for the Clinton-Peabody housing complex

ST. LOUIS –St. Louis Housing Authority officials studying the next step for the Clinton Peabody Public Housing Complex. Options that have been looked at included tearing it down and building it back new or a massive renovation.

As yet the Housing Authority has not decided on a plan of action.

You’ll recall our You Paid For It investigation that brought together local, state and national officials to deal with the problem of mice overrunning the complex of about 900 tenants.

Ultimately the Missouri Attorney sued the Housing Authority to get action on removing the mice.