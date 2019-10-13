Ordinary people detail no one is exempt from addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Addiction is a problem that most likely impacts someone you know.

“Don’t ever say not my kid. Don’t ever say that. It could have been right in your own home," said Kathy Arbini.

She says her self-described 'good Christian family' isn’t exempt.

“This is my son Kevin. He lost his life to heroin and Xanax in 2009. He was 21 years young."

Since then Arbini has vowed to help others like John Amelong in their fight.

“For 10 years I’ve been struggling with addictions so so it’s been an ongoing battle for me,” said Amelong.

A fight that he admits has gotten much more dangerous with the prevalence of Fentanyl on the market these days.

“The danger, the risk factor is so much more that it’s unbelievable. I feel like if the government could do something about that to come back that it would be very very good,” said Amelong.

He says resources like Mo Network and others are a good place to start.

“There are so many resources out there. Get help. Don’t be ashamed. Don’t be embarrassed. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about. You wouldn’t be embarrassed if your kid had cancer, diabetes or something else so why not reach out to people," said Arbini.

“We have an AA group that meets here twice a week in the mornings and evenings. They’ll be here represented as well if you wanna come and talk to any of them. They can help you. There are also other narcotics groups here as well," said Dave Caito, Faith Lutheran Church.

Faith Lutheran, as well as MO Network, have support groups for those in need as well as their families. MO Network also offers free Narcan and has a needle exchange program.