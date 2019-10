Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St.Louis, Mo - In August of 2019 - 6 professionals came together to open PADC. They all have worked in all aspects of the healthcare service industry as nurses, aids and business. One thing they have in common is that they love people and would like to give the highest quality of care PADC are excited to open and serve the community.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PREMIUMDAYCENTER