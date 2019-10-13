Pulse: Childhood trauma and toxic stress

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 2019 International Parents As Teachers conference gets underway in St. Louis, Monday, October 14th and runs through Thursday, October 17th. More than 1,300 early childhood professionals will be in town for the sold-out event. One of the many workshops will focus on childhood trauma and toxic stress. Find out how the organization works to reduce dangerous stress that impacts moms, dads, and children.

