Pulse: Childhood trauma and toxic stress

Posted 10:00 am, October 13, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The 2019 International Parents As Teachers conference gets underway in St. Louis, Monday, October 14th and runs through Thursday, October 17th. More than 1,300 early childhood professionals will be in town for the sold-out event. One of the many workshops will focus on childhood trauma and toxic stress. Find out how the organization works to reduce dangerous stress that impacts moms, dads, and children.

Guests:

  • Constance Gully, President and CEO Parents as Teachers.
  • Dr. Kenneth Haller, Pediatrician SSSM Health Cardinal Glennon and Professor Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

 

