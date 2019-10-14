× Man wounded in road rage shooting in front of children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man in his 30s was shot in front of children Monday afternoon during a road rage confrontation in south St. Louis County.

The shooting occurred just after 3:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of S. Lindbergh Boulevard near Flori.

Four children were in the car with the victim when he was shot. The children—ages 11, 9, 5, and 3—were not harmed.

Just minutes later, St. Louis County police conducted a traffic stop and determined the two men inside were involved in the shooting. The men were taken into custody.

