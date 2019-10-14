Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Man wounded in road rage shooting in front of children

Posted 4:04 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, October 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man in his 30s was shot in front of children Monday afternoon during a road rage confrontation in south St. Louis County.

The shooting occurred just after 3:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of S. Lindbergh Boulevard near Flori.

Four children were in the car with the victim when he was shot. The children—ages 11, 9, 5, and 3—were not harmed.

Just minutes later, St. Louis County police conducted a traffic stop and determined the two men inside were involved in the shooting. The men were taken into custody.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.