Fort Worth police officer charged with murder for killing Atatiana Jefferson in her own home

Posted 7:24 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:35PM, October 14, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – A white former Fort Worth police officer has been booked in jail on a murder charge for the shooting of a black woman through a window in her home.

Aaron Dean was booked Monday afternoon. He also resigned from the police department, and the chief said he would have been fired if he didn’t quit.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot to death Saturday by Dean, who was responding to a report of an open door. Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus said Monday that there’s no indication the officers knocked on the front door and that Jefferson died from a gunshot fired through a window accessible from the fenced-in back yard.

