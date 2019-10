Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Can you spare 25 cents a day? If we can pool our money together it can have a big impact on supporting local non-profit organizations that are helping others in our community.

Givable uses interactive micro-giving to help local agencies raise money while also empowering individuals and families to incorporate the giving rhythm into their lifestyle. Michael Staenberg founder of Givable joined FOX 2 to discuss how Givable is now a part of KIPP St. Louis High School.