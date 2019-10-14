× Kim Kardashian defends Meghan and Harry over press treatment

As the UK’s Prince Harry takes on the tabloid media over its treatment of his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kim Kardashian has weighed in on the royal couple’s side.

The reality TV star, who has long been a target of intense public scrutiny, has come out in support of the Duke and Duchess, saying: “No one’s going to be perfect.”

Speaking at the 2019 Armenia Technology Convention in Yerevan, Kardashian said: “I think that everyone makes their own choices and decisions.

“And I think that, like I said, no one’s going to be perfect. I’m not, they’re not. I don’t know who is.”

Kardashian commended the Duke and Duchess for using their high profile to shed light on important causes, including mental health awareness.

Most recently, they joined forces with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in an advertising campaign for the NHS’s new Every Mind Matters initiative.

“I still love and value the fact they bring such attention to such important movements that need to happen and things that they’re really passionate about, causes, they’re still changing the world,” she said.

Earlier in October, the Duchess of Sussex said she was suing the UK’s Mail on Sunday for unlawfully publishing private correspondence with her estranged father, Thomas Markle. He had provided the note to the newspaper and defended his decision to make it public.

Prince Harry denounced the ‘bullying” media for conducting what he called a “ruthless campaign” against his wife.

In a deeply personal statement, Harry said that while he and his wife regarded the freedom of the media as a “cornerstone of democracy,” he feared “history repeating itself” — a reference to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” he wrote.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”