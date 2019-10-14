Manchester Costco paying for repairs after batch of gas caused issues in some vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, Mo. - A south St. Louis County man said his car started having serious problems after he got gas at the Manchester Costco. Now, Costco is sending out a warning to drivers who filled up their tank at their Manchester location on Friday.

Staff said the fuel that was put in their unleaded tanks is to blame for the issues. In an e-mail to customers, staff said the gas could cause vehicles to sputter, lose power, or not start. The company said it will be paying for repairs.

A second victim told FOX 2 that Costco staffer told her E-85 gas was put in the pumps by accident and that's what caused the issues.

Here's a copy of the e-mail Costco sent to customers on Monday:

Dear Members, Our records show that you may have purchased regular unleaded gasoline on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Manchester Costco Wholesale Gas Station location at 301 Highlands Blvd Drive, Manchester, MO. A small percentage of members who bought regular unleaded gas from our Manchester gas station that day have reported problems with their vehicles, including sputtering, loss of power, or difficulty starting their car. The impact to your vehicle should be minimal; however, if you have any concerns with your vehicle and would like your preferred mechanic to provide a diagnostic check, feel free to do so. Costco will reimburse expenses associated with any fuel system diagnostics, repairs, or related expenses such as a rental car. To receive reimbursement for your repair expense due to regular gasoline purchased at the above location within the listed time frame, please call or visit the membership desk at the Manchester Costco 636-686-7400. The fuel in our regular unleaded tanks has been completely replaced, so you can be confident in buying fuel there going forward. We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused you. Thank you for your continued trust in Costco Wholesale.