Meet the team behind In Motion Filmmakers Conference

ST. LOUIS - Are you a filmmaker? In Motion Filmmakers Conference is a one day workshop that will afford both novice and professional filmmakers the opportunity to learn from industry experts, network with peers, and participate in Continuity's ongoing efforts to expand diversity in film.

Conference Director Dan Parris, along with Producer Michael Francis joined FOX 2 to discuss the opportunities coming to St. Louis for untapped talent.

In Motion Filmmakers Conference

8:30am - 7:00pm Saturday, November 2nd

Covo

401 Pine Street

Downtown St. Louis

www.InMotionConference.com