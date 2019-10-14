× Robert Downey Jr. talks to the animals in first ‘Doolittle’ trailer

Robert Downey Jr. is the doctor who can talk to the animals in the first look at his next movie, “Doolittle.”

The film, by Universal Pictures, is a reimagining of the classic story about a man who embarks on a dangerous voyage to save the young Queen of England.

“We have no choice but to embark on this perilous journey,” he says in the first trailer for the film.

Set to a rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” Downey Jr. encounters a hungry tiger who calls him “lunch,” an emotional gorilla, an ostrich, an octopus and more.

The movie was originally titled “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle,” but was renamed by Universal and moved from its original April 12, 2019, release date to January 17, 2020.

“Traffic” director Stephen Gaghan is directing alongside Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Downey Jr.’s wife, Susan Downey, who are producing.

The film also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer and Kumail Nanjiani.

It’s Downey Jr.’s first big project following “Avengers: Endgame.”