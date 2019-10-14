Song of the Day – Dixie’s Tupperware Paty

The hilarious Off-Broadway smash, “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” is coming to Westport Playhouse, October 29 – November 24! It’s the laugh out loud southern tale of empowerment that leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. It features Dixie Longate, the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party out of the living room and into the 21st century!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, October 14th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.