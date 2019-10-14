Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Song of the Day – Dixie’s Tupperware Paty

Posted 7:00 am, October 14, 2019, by

The hilarious Off-Broadway smash, “Dixie’s Tupperware Party” is coming to Westport Playhouse, October 29 – November 24!  It’s the laugh out loud southern tale of empowerment that leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.  It features Dixie Longate, the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party out of the living room and into the 21st century!

 

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, October 14th.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER HERE!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.