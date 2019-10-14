St. Louis Cardinals fans asking what’s wrong with the offense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals fans watching Game 3 of the National League Championship Series did not have much to cheer about. St. Louis fell behind early to the Washington Nationals en route to an 8-1 drubbing as the Cardinals’ offense continues to struggle.

“We’re not hitting,” said Cardinals fan Greg Reynolds. “They throw the balls right in the strike zone and we’re not swinging at them. The last couple games we just haven’t looked good on our offense.”

The odds are against the Cardinals winning the series, but Reynolds believes anything is possible.

“They can win the next four games,” he said. “I have no doubt they can do it.”

“I just keep sitting here, hitter after hitter, going, 'What is going on?'” said Cardinals fan Marc Archambeau. “I hope they can still turn it around.”