Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

St. Louis Cardinals fans asking what’s wrong with the offense

Posted 10:24 pm, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29PM, October 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals fans watching Game 3 of the National League Championship Series did not have much to cheer about. St. Louis fell behind early to the Washington Nationals en route to an 8-1 drubbing as the Cardinals’ offense continues to struggle.

“We’re not hitting,” said Cardinals fan Greg Reynolds. “They throw the balls right in the strike zone and we’re not swinging at them. The last couple games we just haven’t looked good on our offense.”

The odds are against the Cardinals winning the series, but Reynolds believes anything is possible.

“They can win the next four games,” he said. “I have no doubt they can do it.”

“I just keep sitting here, hitter after hitter, going, 'What is going on?'” said Cardinals fan Marc Archambeau. “I hope they can still turn it around.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.