Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Suicide is the second most common cause of death among college students. More than half of college students have had suicidal thoughts and 10% think about seriously considering attempting suicide.

Clinical Social Worker at SSM Health Depaul Hospital Cassie Wichlenski joined FOX 2 discussed what can parents and schools do to help prevent this

For more information visit: www.SSMHealth.com

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call 1-800-273-8255

Available 24 hours