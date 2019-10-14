Union Station hosts job fair for positions at St. Louis Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Union Station was a beehive of activity as hundreds turned out—resumes in hand—for a job fair Monday morning to apply for positions at the new aquarium.

“We do have positions open, including scuba diver and program ambassador,” said Tami Brown, executive director at the St. Louis Aquarium. “Program ambassador would be someone who has an animal out for our guest to interact with.”

Brown estimates they’ll hire 100 staff members for the aquarium, set to open by the end of December.

“I also have a bachelor's in photography and that’s what got me interested in diving because I do underwater photography,” said Debi McDaniel, a job applicant.

And not just the aquarium. The ropes course, the mirror maze, and the Train Shed Restaurant are all hiring as well.

“My dad was a diver at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, so when I was younger I would watch him dive and give little talks and feed the fish, and that got me really excited about diving from a young age,” said applicant Alexander Benzinger. “So, I thought that would be cool to keep it on and carrying on here in St. Louis.”

There was a buzz in the air inside the old train station of the possibilities up ahead.

“Union Station has been here a long time. There’s certain activities they put in but not a lot. So I think it will be nice to have the aquarium,” said Kalah Collins.

Brown said the aquarium is expecting a million guests in its first year of operation.