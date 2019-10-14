Work at Union Station, The St. Louis Aquarium holds its first job fair Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for a fun and exciting place to work? The St. Louis Aquarium is hiring!

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is looking to fill 19 different positions before its grand opening at the end of this year. The positions vary from animal program ambassadors, biologists, divers, technicians and experienced managers.

The Aquarium will be holding a job fair on Monday, October 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and another session from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interviews will be held in the Midway Suits 1-5 at Union Station. There'll be complimentary parking in the lot behind Maggie O'Briens off of 20th Street.

