BackStoppers to help family of St. Louis County officer killed in Illinois crash

ST. LOUIS – Backstoppers is stepping in to help the family of James “Mitch” Ellis, a St. Louis County Police officer who was killed in a car accident on October 10.

The organization will provide assistance to the wife and children of 49-year-old Ellis. Ellis was killed on his way home from work Friday night when a driver passing another vehicle struck his car head-on.

Backstoppers presented the family with an initial check of 10,000 to assist with immediate expenses. The organization’s goal is to make the family debt-free and then to provide ongoing support for education and other extraordinary expenses.