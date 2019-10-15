× Brothers charged in road rage shooting on S. Lindbergh

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two brothers in connection with Monday’s road rage shooting in south county.

The shooting took place just after 3 p.m. in the 6200 block of S. Lindbergh Boulevard between Tesson Ferry Road and Interstate 55.

According to prosecutors, brothers Nicholas and Joseph Marino got into a road rage incident 46-year-old Scott Thomas. Joseph was driving.

Thomas pulled his car over to get Marino brothers’ license plate and confront the driver.

Both Nicholas and Joseph got out of the car and pointed guns at Thomas. Nicholas opened fire and struck Thomas in the chest and side. Thomas’ children— ages 11, 9, 5, and 3—were with him at the time of the shooting. The children were unharmed.

The two brothers fled in their vehicle – a red Mitsubishi.

As police responded to the shooting call, other officers pulled the brothers over on Lindbergh near Rusty Road after police said that the driver had illegally used the shoulder to pass traffic.

Police apprehended the Marino brothers without incident.

Nicholas Marino, whom police said admitted to the shooting, was charged with first-degree and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Joseph Marino was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He was jailed on a $20,000 cash-only bond.