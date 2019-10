Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We're told to eat healthier for longer life. But cooking healthy can mean a sink full of pots and pans to clean.

Best-selling author, nutritionist, and James Beard Award Winner Ellie Krieger has the solution. Her new book is called "Whole in One: Complete, Healthy Meals in a Single Pot, Sheet Pan, or Skillet." It is a collection of easy recipes that are nutritious and bursting with flavor.