Couple finds love through the ALZ Association after losing spouses to dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When Alzheimer's or dementia is diagnosed, the first emotion that many encounter is a feeling of being lost. Where do you turn? The Alzheimer’s Association provides support groups and programs to help families care for their loved ones with the diagnosis.

“I fell flat on my face because I didn’t know where to go, where to turn to, what to do,” says Tom Glaser, who lost his spouse to dementia.

Denial is the first emotion most experience. Tom’s children “kept saying something is wrong with mom and I kept saying, 'No, that’s just mom.' Then she totaled a car and then a second car.”

Tom was recommended to take his wife to an Adult Day Care program. There he found support in Sandy Glaser, whose husband, Leonard, was also diagnosed with dementia.

“Not everyone is going to understand what you’re going through,” says Sandy. "And when it’s your spouse, it’s a lot different than when it’s your parents.” She lost her husband after he suffered for five years.

Tom and Sandy were able to console one another and eventually found love within themselves. They have been married for three and a half years and are both very active in the community.

Tom started a health fair with resources that will affect many. Multiple organizations attend and it’s all free! The next health fair will be April 14th at Egan Center in Florissant. For information on help for Alzheimer’s, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/greatermissouri.

Join us at the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s October 27 to help lead the way to a world without Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Visit ALZ.org/walk to register.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association for our Spirit of Caring Campaign and are proud sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.