ST LOUIS, Mo. - Cardinals fans gathered in St. Louis on Tuesday night to watch what proved to be the team's last game of the season.

During the game, one optimistic fan spoke with Fox 2 and reminded us of the 2012 NLDS, in which the Cardinals were trailing the Nationals by 6 runs in Game 5 of that series and came back to win. He said if the Cardinals were to lose, he hoped fans would remember we still have the Stanley Cup.