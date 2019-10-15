LIVE video from FOX’s 2 Rogue Runner: Roving the streets of St. Louis

Humane Society of Missouri to host 8th annual Barktoberfest for a furry, fun-filled evening

Posted 4:56 am, October 15, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – The eight annual Barktoberfest will be held on Tuesday, October 15 in downtown St. Louis.

The special celebration for pet lovers starts at 6:00 p.m. at Urban Chestnut Brewing Company on Washington Avenue.  The event features a doggie costume contest, a best owner-dog duo,  polka contest, and the most Oktober festive ensemble.

Additional activities include games, raffles, and vendors for four-legged friends and their favorite people to enjoy. Of course, no Barktoberfest would be complete without tasty treats for you and your pet, and one free craft brew from Urban Chestnut.

All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Missouri  Rescue Pet Trauma Fund.

