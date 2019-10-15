Laila joins the St. Louis Blues at the White House

WASHINGTON, DC – Martin Kilcoyne says that Laila is in Washington DC at the White House with the St. Louis Blues. President Trump asked to talk to her. He said, “I’ve heard a lot about you.” President Trump also called her up to the stage with the team Tuesday afternoon.

The Blues players got their Stanley Cup Championship rings earlier this month. Their biggest fan also got a piece of history too. Laila Anderson presented Laila with a championship ring.

Laila has been battling a rare and life-threatening auto-immune disease and her condition started improving about the same time the Blues started winning. Her fight caught the attention of the team. She was with the team when they won the cup in Game 7 in Boston and celebrated with the team under the Arch as the city honored the team with a victory parade.