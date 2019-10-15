Menards employee run over by store thief flown to Denver for treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – On September 25, Menard’s employee Michelle Arthur was struck in the parking lot of the Manchester store while trying to stop a thief. Arthur, the wife of a Metro West firefighter and mother of three, suffered serious head injuries.

“In some ways, it doesn't seem that long ago and to know all the unanswered questions we had at the time about whatever her prognosis would be, to know that she's reached this point makes me feel good," said Lt. Matt Coppin, Metro West Fire Protection District.

Almost three weeks later, Arthur is alert but unable to move on her own and has to primarily communicate with hand gestures and minimal speech.

On Tuesday afternoon, she embarked on the next phase of her recovery – an 800-mile trek with husband Joe from Chesterfield's Spirit Airport to Denver, Colorado's Craig Hospital, nationally known for the specialization in brain and spinal cord injuries.

Michelle's sister, Robin Diehl, was there for the take-off.

"To go and see your sister or your wife to be in this condition, nothing is guaranteed in life,” she said. “It's brought that to the forefront to me. But she is making great progress."

The path on the runway continues Arthur’s road to recovery. The overall journey will be lengthy but it's one that her family says she'll conquer.

"Brain injuries are all different," her sister said. "They all have their pathway to healing. She is a fighter. Yes, she is."

By Brian Ledford, Fox 2 News photojournalist