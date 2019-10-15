× MoDot to host public meeting on southbound Route 67 project in 2021

WEST ALTON, – MoDOT is scheduled to host a public meeting Tuesday on plans to raise part of the often- flooded U-S Highway 67 in west Alton.

The $3 million dollar project would raise southbound Route 67 to the level of the northbound lanes, south of the Clark Bridge. The information session is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Audubon Center at Riverlands.

The project is set to begin in 2021.

For additional information about the public meeting or other MoDOT transportation projects, please call the customer service center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).