Pink Ribbon Girls strives to balance the fear and uncertainty of breast cancer

ST. LOUIS - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it affects people from all walks of life. The diagnosis and treatment is a lot to handle, but what if you don't have a way to get to your appointments, don't have the energy to keep your home clean or prepare meals.

Heather Salazar president and CEO of Pink Ribbon Girls created an organization that provides Healthy Meals, Housecleaning, Rides to Treatment, and Peer Support to individuals with breast and gynecological cancers free of charge.

For more information on how women with breast cancer can get help visit: www.PinkRibbonGirls.org