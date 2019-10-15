Police chase St. Louis carjacking and kidnapping suspect to Franklin County

Posted 12:48 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, October 15, 2019

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. – Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says that officers chased a carjacking and kidnapping suspect from St. Louis City. A police vehicle chase down 30 has turned into a foot pursuit. They were in the area of Shannon Hills in Robertsville. Police say the suspect has now been caught.

The female victim was not with the suspect when he was caught, but had been. Police say that she is safe.

The incident started in St Louis City, traveled into Jefferson County, and then over to Franklin County near Robertsville. Due to the seriousness of the alleged crime, Jefferson County Police gave deputies permission to pursue suspect into Franklin County.

There are no injuries reported in this incident.

Google Map for coordinates 38.406020 by -90.806818.

