ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL introduced their new quarterback this morning. He's Jordan Ta'amu, a former Ole Miss quarterback.

They will add 70 more players to the team in the XFL draft, today and tomorrow. St. Louis has the sixth overall pick in the first round for skill players.

The new quarterback says he's excited about the opportunity to lead a team. He says he's prepared to help the head office build the team.