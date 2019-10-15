St. Louis County police say officer did not have lights on prior to hitting child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed that an officer was involved in a pursuit late Monday afternoon when that officer struck a 12-year-old who darted in front of the vehicle.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the incident happened in the 8900 block of Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis City.

The chase lasted about 32 seconds and went about a quarter-mile, reaching a top speed of 59 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone. The officer immediately stopped to render assistance and called for help after hitting the girl.

Sgt. Granda confirmed the officer didn't have his lights and sirens on when he hit 12-year-old Akeelah "Kee Kee" Jackson. She was left with a variety of serious injuries, including a serious head injury.

Police said the incident happened when the officer spotted a suspicious vehicle with license plates that had questionable registration. That suspect saw the officer and sped off, with the officer in pursuit when the accident happened.

At present, two police investigations are underway. St. Louis County is trying to determine if the officer violated police department policy. Meanwhile, St. Louis city police will decide if criminal charges will be filed.