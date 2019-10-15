STL From Above: Stunning drone pilot becomes Instagram sensation

ST. LOUIS – Justin Barr also know online as @StlFromAbove is a wedding photographer and drone pilot based right here in the greater St. Louis area. Back in 2017 he added aerial drone equipment to his camera kit only hoping to improve his very usual wedding photos.

But little did Justin know the power behind social media.

Surprisingly Justin has only been on Instagram for 2 years and yet he has quickly become one of the most respected, followed and liked drone photographers in the community. He created his Instagram account to show off just how stunning drone photography can be.

With his curiosity and drive, Justin gets to live out his dream of creating beautiful aerial narratives. But some St. Louis’ most iconic locations like the Gateway Arch have heavy restrictions and need the proper clearance.

Drone photography is rising in popularity, which is no surprise. You can still enjoy the breathtaking shots these flying machines can capture around the Midwest as long as Justin keeps his vision of taking pictures from above.