STL Moms: Enjoy Halloween fun for the entire family at Holiday World 

Posted 10:23 am, October 15, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Want to take an easy road trip with the kids to really celebrate Halloween?  Grab the family and explore Halloween decorations in Indiana at Holiday World Halloween Wonderland.

Holiday World's Happy Halloween Weekends include a 12-acre set of corn mazes and much more. President  Matt Eckert talks Halloween themed shows, Marilyn’s Mansion,  Dracula’s Den Frankenstein and World’s new family-friendly funhouse.

Happy Halloween Weekends
Weekends Through October 27th
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari
 www.HolidayWorld.com

