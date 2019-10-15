STL Startup Week to showcase St. Louis’s entrepreneurial spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -St. Louis is holding its first STL Startup Week, a nine-day celebration November 1-9 of the spirit and success of area startups, entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Developed by more than 25 local support organizations with dozens more serving as event hosts, STL Startup Week is a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship held in the creative spaces and places that comprise the St. Louis startup community.

Phyllis Ellison STL Startup Week Community organizer joined FOX 2 to discuss how entrepreneurs can connect through many events during the week.