Sullivan woman missing for 6 months, reward increasing for information

SULLIVAN, Mo. – It has been six months since 69-year-old Betty Alexander was last seen in Sullivan. Her daughter, Tonya Tolliver, is desperate for answers and is holding a benefit to help increase the reward money to find her.

In a town of more than 7,000 people, it seems no one saw or heard from Betty Alexander the day she disappeared.

"Somebody has to know something. She couldn't just vanish," Tolliver said.

Alexander's 70th birthday is coming up and Tolliver refuses to give up hope.

"It's been a daily nightmare. Not knowing what to do anymore. Not knowing where to look. Missing all the holidays,” Tolliver said. “Her birthday is coming up on the 22nd and I really wish she would be here for it.”

It has been six months since she disappeared from her Sullivan apartment, leaving her glasses behind. Tolliver said her mom did not drive, or own a cell phone, but said she had early stages of dementia.

"I think somebody came in after she went to sleep at night and they took her, I just can't figure out who or why," Tolliver said.

Lieutenant West with the Sullivan Police Department said they have followed all leads but unfortunately none have panned out.

"They have no idea what could have happened to her. They have said now that they don't think she wandered off," Tolliver said.

Tolliver is hosting a "Bring Betty Home" benefit this Saturday to hopefully increase the monetary reward being offered for information leading to Betty's whereabouts.

"Right now, the reward is at $3,000. I'm hoping to increase it to at least $10,000. I'm hoping at that amount somebody will finally talk," Tolliver said.

Tolliver said she will not give up until what is lost is found.

"I'm hoping for answers, one way or another to let us know what's going on with her. I'm fearful after all this time, it's not going to be good. I just want answers," Tolliver said.

The "Bring Betty Home" benefit is this Saturday, October 19 at Eagles Hall in Sullivan. Tickets are $25 and include a silent and live auction, DJ, dinner and much more. Proceeds will go to the reward fund. If you are unable to make it, but still want to help, you can donate food and other items for the auction.

For more information about the search for Betty Alexander, click here.